Five Scottish hostels in stunning locations

WHERE but only in Scotland can you go hostelling and take in some of the best scenery and wildlife in the world.

Loch Ossian Youth Hostel which, after 85 years, has now been connected to hot water, is considered the most remote in the country.

Loch Ossian Hostel

A small, homely eco-hostel, it was converted from the old Corrour Estate loch-side waiting room and located in stunning isolation on the south western shore of Loch Ossian on Rannoch Moor in the West Highlands.

It is only accessible by rail - Corrour Station - the highest mainline railway station in the UK - followed by a 20 minute walk.

Thanks to the development of locally sourced hydro power to complement the existing micro generated solar power supply, Loch Ossian’s guest facilities has been upgraded.

This includes the introduction of a fridge and electric heaters throughout. Full laundry facilities in the youth hostel means that all bed linen is now provided, cutting out the requirement for guests to bring sleep sheets or sleeping bags.

Portree Youth Hostel.

For those feeling a little more adventurous, the youth hostel is also approachable by all directions by bike or foot.

Loch Ossian Youth Hostel is reputed to be the most visited eco youth hostel in Europe and has a Gold award from the Green Business Tourism Scheme as a result of its existing environmentally friendly and energy efficient systems.

Green initiatives include water free composting toilets, a reed bed grey water drainage system, good insulation and double glazing.

The hostel is open all year round and is a perfect base for low level walks, Munro expeditions, bike riding and wildlife watching.

Lochranza Youth Hostel

Portree Youth Hostel allows the visitor to explore the town and experience the attractions and hospitality on the Isle of Skye.

The opening of Portree Youth Hostel in 2015 was part of a strategic plan to modernise its popular youth tourism destination hostels to meet guests’ expectations.

The youth hostel is located in the heart of Portree, the capital of Skye, and one of the most famous destinations in Scotland.

The bus station, town square, galleries, shops and restaurants are only a couple of minutes’ away.

Oban Youth Hostel

The youth hostel offers modern accommodation in an ideal location for outdoor enthusiasts or those wishing to explore the beautiful Isle of Skye.

Lochranza Youth Hostel on the Isle of Arran is a renovated four-star hostel on the edge of Loch Ranza, opposite a 13th-century ruined castle in beautiful countryside.

As winner of the prestigious Green Tourism Business Goldstar Award 2011, Lochranza Youth Hostel is ranked as one of the UK’s top ten greenest businesses.

Lochranza Youth Hostel offers excellent budget and group accommodation, but is also family friendly with private en-suite rooms, a spacious self-catering kitchen and laundry service available.

The youth hostel is also located on the Cock of Arran trail, which provides a beautifully scenic low level trek.

The youth hostel garden is a great spot to watch wildlife, including red deer, red squirrel, grey seals, otters and golden eagles.

A nearby distillery to Lochranza Youth Hostel utilises the smooth water that trickles into the glen.

Arran has many other activities on offer including off-road biking, pony-trekking, fishing, golfing and watersports.

Oban Youth Hostel is a newly renovated Victorian building which provides a gateway to the Inner Hebrides.

It is the only five-star SYHA youth hostel outside Edinburgh. The youth hostel sits on a sea front location with views over the Firth of Lorne and to the Inner Hebrides.

Oban Youth Hostel offers a choice of two buildings, consisting of the original Victorian building and modern lodge to the rear, both offering excellent budget accommodation.

Oban Youth Hostel offers traditional multi-share accommodation and private rooms - all rooms both private and shared are en suite. As you would expect Oban Youth Hostel boasts 2 superb self-catering kitchens but meals are also available in the beautiful Raasay Dining Room.

A secret gem at Oban Youth Hostel is the self-contained flat which sleeps up to 8 people and is ideal for families and small groups.

Glen Affric Youth Hostel is a unique and remote youth hostel in a wide river valley surrounded by high mountains.

Situated eight miles from the nearest road, the remote Eco-Hostel offers an unforgettable experience. A former stalking bothy on the Glen Affric Estate is a haven for walkers, nature lovers and those seeking solitude.

On the doorstep are 15 Munro hills and good tracks through the valleys for both walking and mountain biking.

The youth hostel is only accessible on foot or by mountain bike, please allow at least 3-4 hours for the walk in.

The location is very special and it is the closest you will get to an Alpine Hut in Scotland. A great experience awaits those who are prepared to make the effort to visit.

There are no signs to the youth hostel so a good map, compass, torch and appropriate clothing are essential. The weather can change in an instant and streams can become difficult to cross after heavy rain.