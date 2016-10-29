Five rescued after vessel breaks down off Aberdeenshire coast

Five men have been rescued after their fishing boat broke down in darkness off the north-east coast of Scotland.

The RNLI said its Peterhead lifeboat was called out to the vessel around three miles south east of the Aberdeenshire town on Friday night.

The volunteer crew then towed the boat, which had five men on board, into Peterhead harbour after finding it had no power or hydraulics.

The operation was launched at around 9.50pm and ended at around 12.15am on Saturday, an RNLI spokesman said.

Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed it co-ordinated the rescue from its operations centre.