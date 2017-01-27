Five of the best luxury boutique hotels in Scotland

Scotland is blessed with a number of unique hotels in great locations for visitors to explore every corner of the country.

Whether it’s a building steeped in history, architecturally fascinating or packed with cutting edge features; Scotland has it all.

Windlestraw Lodge. Picture: TSPL

If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for your next mini break, have a look at five of our favourite boutique hotels below.

The Glasshouse

(2 Greenside Lane, Edinburgh EH1 3AA, 0131 525 8200)

The frontage of this hotel, ideally located in the centre of the capital, is striking to say the least. Combining the former frontage of the 170-year old Lady Glenorchy Church with a glass shell that forms part of the Omni centre next door, The Glasshouse has been lauded as one of the capital’s most unique hotels since it opened back in 2003.

Citizen M in Glasgow

While the outside may be dominated by its category C-listed gothic facade, inside the 77-bedroom property, the decor is as modern as it comes. Rooms all benefit from comfortable super king-sized beds, while studios and suites have balconies offering some spectacular views over the city.

On the roof, guests will find the capital’s most secretive garden, a two acre stretch of lush greenery dotted with contemporary outdoor furniture providing a secluded escape from the bustling city centre outside.

Price per night...from £108

The Station Hotel

The Station Hotel in Rothes

(51 New Street, Rothes AB38 7BJ, 01340 832 200)

Located in scenic Speyside, the heart of whisky country, The Station Hotel is the perfect base to explore some of the region’s most famous produce.

There are more than fifty active distilleries across Speyside, with several more converted into museums dedicated to the history of the national drink, while the hotel itself manufactures and bottles its very own dram nearby.

In its heyday, the beautiful sandstone building was a regular haunt for Scotland’s elite, who would often park their Rolls Royce’s outside while stopping over on the way to a salmon fishing trip at the nearby River Spey. Now, thanks to an extensive renovation and restoration project completed as recently as 2015, that historic luxury has returned.

Glencoe House

Guests can enjoy a relaxing stay in one of five bespoke suites, all themed around distilleries in the area with a complimentary single malt included in the stay; This is a whiskey lover’s paradise.

Price per night...from £120

Glencoe House

(Glencoe, PH49 4HT, 01855 811 179)

Boasting seven of the most luxurious suites in the country, Glencoe House’s private 10 acre grounds are an escapist heaven in one of the most picturesque parts of the country. There’s a reason Glencoe is known as the outdoor capital of the UK, though the homely atmosphere created in this beautiful mansion house mean getting out the front door is a much more challenging task than it should be.

Constructed in 1895 as the home of Lord Strathcona, the mansion features seven lavish suites featuring everything from panoramic views over Loch Leven to private walled gardens with built-in hot tubs, ensuring an extravagant stay. Guests can choose to eat in the main dining hall, or have meals served to them at their own private table overlooking the estate.

The exciting new Bell Tower suite set to open in April will be a welcome addition to the property’s luxury offering.

Price per night...from £454

Citizen M

(60 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3BW, 020 3519 1111)

Despite its intimidating black shell of an exterior, Citizen M’s commitment to affordable luxury is hard to beat, especially considering the futuristic setting of this trendy hotel 10 minutes walk from George Square.

Inside nothing is quite as it seems. Checking in and out can be done electronically in less than a minute and, once guests arrive in one of the 200 rooms, they’ll find furniture which bends at impossible angles and everything, from the TV to the blackout blinds to the temperature controlled by a tablet.

The contemporary style continues downstairs where the menu consists of sushi and expertly mixed cocktails in the comfortable lounge bar.

That the hotel proudly boasts “absolutely no trouser presses, bellboys, towel swans, or boring pillow chocolates,” are found inside tells you all you need to know about the clientele they want to attract.

Price per night...from £69

Windlestraw

(Galashiels Road, Walkerburn EH43 6AA, 01896 870636)

With only six rooms, this Edwardian manor can’t claim the capacity of some of its competitors.

However, Windlestraw doesn’t pride itself on being a bustling hive of activity, rather it’s a secluded oasis with views of rolling hills of the Tweed Valley.

Offering rooms at three price ranges - the ‘Classic’ rooms being lightest on the wallet and the enormous Grand McIntosh the most pricey - Windlestraw’s big selling point is its idyllic setting. There’s peace for miles around on an estate surrounded by tranquil forest and lush greenery. The two mid range rooms - one of which, the ‘Moritz’ is named after the former owner’s Austrian wife - benefit from beautiful views over rivers and forest, while also retaining the comfy, kingsize brass bed of the top-of-the-line rooms.

Roaring fires and hearty, home cooked food all contribute to the welcoming atmosphere of this family owned and operated hotel.

Price per night...from £175

