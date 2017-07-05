Five of the best camping spots to enjoy the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

WITH hotels, hostels and Air BnB booking up far in advance, pitching a tent can be a fun and relaxed way to enjoy all the fun of the festival this year. But where are the top spots?

Official camping and glamping

If you want to be right in amongst the festival action then the official camping and glamping pitches offer an affordable range of accommodation. The basic grass pitch for those who have all their own kit is the cheapest option but if convenience is what you're after the book the pre-pitched two and four man tents, which come with air beds.

Campervan, caravan and motorhome pitches are also available and, for those who want to experience the atmosphere but within a luxurious environment, Bell tents and Pods offer inflatable mattresses with linen (including sheets, duvet and pillows) and access to Area 38, which has private showers and toilets, free parking, charging lockers, a private check-in lounge and 24 hour security. Who says you can’t camp like a celebrity?

Yellowcraig, East Lothian

Pitch up away from the city and make a holiday of your time in the capital. This campsite (available for campervans as well) is near Yellowcraig beach, which enjoys spectacular views of the lighthouse on Fidra Island. It was this very spot that became the inspiration for the Robert Louis Stevenson classic; Treasure Island.

A lovely location for family holidays, the beach is also great for nature-lovers as it offers a nature trail and a number of footpaths that weave their way through woodlands. The village also boasts an impressive castle complete with superb gardens. In fact, the castle gardens hold the World Record for the longest herbaceous border so they’re well worth a visit.

Cramond, Edinburgh

Located a bit closer to the action, this site in Cramond is situated on the Firth of Forth and provides easy access to Edinburgh and all the Festival Fringe fun. You will be ideally located for the many attractions, both modern and historic, not to mention the host of shows available day and night.

The site is only a stone’s throw away from the waterfront where campers can walk along the promenade of Crammond and, only a short drive away, visitors can enjoy the popular coastal suburb of Portobello with its pubs, restaurants and shops.

Drummohr Caravan Park

Only a 20 minute drive or 40 minute bus journey (local buses arrive every ten minutes) from Princes Street, Drummohr Caravan Park in East Lothian offers a superb location for exploring the Festival within a quiet setting.

Located next door to the Royal Musselburgh Golf Club and a few miles from the beach. Drummohr is perfect for a short break with plenty to see and do. Walkers take note; the Edinburgh to Prestonpans section of the 134 mile path – John Muir’s Way – passes within five minutes of the site.

Linwater Caravan Park

If you’re flying into Edinburgh Airport and are looking for a quiet place to pitch up for a few days during the Festival, which also offers a chance to see more of Scotland, then Linwater Caravan Park is ideal. Situated only five miles from the airport, Linwater is also near the main road routes (M8 and M9) – ideal for seeing more of the north and south of the country.

Located within a peaceful countryside setting, next to Almondell and Calderwood Country Park and the popular Union Canal, this site is perfect for families or those looking to relax before or after a hectic Festival schedule. Keen walkers and adrenaline junkies will enjoy the close proximity of the Pentland Hills Regional Park and the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.