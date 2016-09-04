Five injured after being thrown from fairground ride in Ayr

Five teenagers were taken to hospital after a fairground incident in which people were reportedly thrown from a ride.

The incident, involving a funfair ride on land near Ayr Racecourse, happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Two boys and three girls, aged between 14 and 17, were taken to Ayr and Crosshouse Hospitals for treatment to injuries including broken ribs and a fractured wrist.

They have all now been released from hospital, Police Scotland confirmed.

The ride is currently closed and a joint investigation between police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Chief inspector Brian Shaw said: “This was a frightening experience for those involved and those who witnessed last night’s incident at the fairground.”

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene after being alerted to the incident and the teenagers were taken to hospital.

Officers said a 16-year old boy was treated for several broken ribs, while a 16-year-old girl received treatment for a facial injury and a fractured wrist.

A 17-year-old boy was treated for a minor head injury and two girls, aged 14 and 15, also suffered minor injuries.

Police said they secured the area following the incident and they remained at the scene in South Ayrshire on Sunday.

Mr Shaw added: “Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and enquiries are under way to establish what exactly has happened here.

“The ride affected remains closed and cordoned off whilst the joint investigation is under way.”

Other unaffected rides were expected to re-open on Sunday following a safety inspection.

Anne Mcdonald said that her two granddaughters were on the ride when the accident happened.

Writing on the Ayrshire police Facebook page, she said: ‘’They sat down and one of my granddaughters said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable in this seat’.

‘’She said her legs didn’t feel right, so they moved to another seat and the seat they moved from was the one that came off.’’

Ms Mcdonald said part of a long seat next to a rail came off during the ride, sending a small girl ‘’flying into the paybox face first, then a boy followed’’.

‘’My husband had to tell him to stay down as there was loads a blood coming from his head.’’

She added: ‘’It was horrible seeing so many girls and boys crying.’’

Patrick White wrote on the Facebook page that he had given first aid to two of those injured.

The fairground involved was not the one in operation at the Scottish Air Show, which took place in the town on Saturday.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch on the 101 number.

Ten people ended up in hospital in June after a rollercoaster crash at M&D’s theme park in North Lanarkshire.

