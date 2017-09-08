First look at Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce in new film

Netflix has released the first image of Hollywood star Chris Pine as legendary Scottish King Robert the Bruce in a blockbuster new film produced by the streaming giant.

“Outlaw King” is helmed by Scottish Director David MacKenzie, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for his film Hell or High Water, which also starred Pine, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the rebooted Star Trek film series.

The film, which according to Netflix publicity information will tell the ‘David and Goliath’ story of the Scottish Wars of Independence in the 14th century, recently put out an open call for bearded men in Glasgow to star as extras.

READ MORE: Extras sought for Robert the Bruce film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as James Douglas in the film, which is being shot around Scotland, with Florence Pugh and James Cosmo among the others who have starring roles.

Robert the Bruce is one of the most famous figures in Scottish history, having led the country’s forces at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 against the army of Edward II, winning a crucial victory despite being vastly outnumbered.

READ MORE: Robert the Bruce movie starts filming at Linlithgow

This victory paved the way for the declaration of Arbroath in 1320 and the official recognition of Scotland as an independent nation by the Pope. Bruce was previously portrayed by Angus MacFadyen in Mel Gibson’s film Braveheart, where he was portrayed, inaccurately, as a reluctant co-conspirator in the capture of William Wallace.

Outlaw King, which has raised eyebrows for its casting of an American actor in the title role, is expected to be released by Netflix sometime next year.