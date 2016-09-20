Firms urged to look below the surface for growth

Opportunities for Scottish firms to tap into the rapid growth expected in the market for underwater vehicles will he highlighted at an industry event next week.

The advances being seen in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) will be discussed at the conference staged by Aberdeen-based trade body Subsea UK next Tuesday.

Chief executive Neil Gordon chief executive, said: “The global underwater vehicle market is expected to grow significantly over the next five years as operators delve into deeper, harder to reach seas and the demand for enhanced ocean data increases.

“Since the sharp drop in oil prices, underwater robotics have been seen as a key area of development as the industry has been forced to consider smarter ways of working, by adopting new techniques and technologies.”

Scottish firms involved in the sector include Aberdeen-based vehicle developer Rovop and Edinburgh software business SeeByte.

