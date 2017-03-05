Firefighters tackle huge blaze at Govan scrapyard in Glasgow

Around 50 firefighters are tackling a fire at a car scrapyard in Glasgow this evening.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze in the Govan area of the city at about 4:30pm.

The fire ripped through Japanese Autoparts on Helen Street near Ibrox Stadium, sources said.

A total of nine appliances were sent to the scene.

Fire chiefs said a number of tyres and vehicles within the scrap yard have caught fire. No injuries were reported as of yesterday evening.

SP Energy Networks reported a power cut in the Govan area due to the incident, with engineers expecting to work until at least 3am to restore power supplies to local residents.

A huge blaze at a scrap yard in Govan could be seen across Glasgow. Picture: SWNS

Dramatic pictures were posted by residents on social media showing dark plumes of smoke billowing high above the city.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said last night: “Around 50 firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a Glasgow scrapyard. A total of nine appliances, a high volume pump and a forward control unit have been mobilised to the city’s Helen Street.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews are presently working to contain the fire which has affected large quantities of tyres and a number of vehicles.”

One eye witness said: “The fire was visible from around the southside of Glasgow but as far as Greenock the plume could be seen.

Firefighters tackle a huge blaze at a scrap yard in Govan. Picture: SWNS

“The fire was rampant when I first arrived, I could see the smoke swirling and flames from the base of the plume. A lot of people had gathered around but no one knew exactly what was going on or what was on fire, there was a distant smell from the blaze but it wasn’t pungent or overly strong despite the black flames.

“There was continuing bangs and what sounded like the crunching and collapsing of metal as the fire continued to grow. The blaze moved from the base to the left and right of the building. A number of people had gathered to watch it and sirens and police lights could be seen as they tried to close the road and fight the blaze.

“Some people were covering their mouth in case the air was toxic with the smoke. There were sparks flying as well as loud bangs and everyone kept debating what was in the building.”

A fire at a car scrapyard in Glasgow. Picture: PA