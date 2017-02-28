Firefighters rescue young deer caught in fence

The Scottish SPCA is caring for a young deer after he managed to lodge himself in a fence in Coatbridge.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after a member of the public spotted the deer on Sunday morning.

Animal Rescue Officer Sian Robertson said, “He was likely stuck for a few hours as he’d managed to pull a lot of his coat out by the time I arrived.

“The fence backs onto a field so it’s possible he was spooked by something and hasn’t been looking where he was going!

“I couldn’t get the poor guy out without hurting him so I put a blanket over his head to calm him down and a local resident very kindly offered to give the deer some water whilst waiting on the fire service arriving to assist.

“The firefighters from Coatdyke station were fantastic. They tried various tools but ended up having to use spreaders to bend the thick pillars above the deer which allowed us to free him.”

The deer was taken to the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross where he was given some medicine for bruising and was then released back into the wild.

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.