Firefighters rally in support of injured colleague

A FIREFIGHTER who sustained life-changing injuries when a wall collapsed on him whilst tackling a blaze last year will be the focus of fundraising efforts by the Firefighters 100 Lottery this January.

Andy Adams, 49, suffered a severed spinal cord, fractured neck and three broken vertebrae in his back in a fire, now being investigated as suspicious, at a disused building in Greenock, Renfrewshire in August last year. The father-of-two’s injuries has brought his operational firefighting career to an end.

He can no longer walk and he has no feeling from below his chest. Now Andy, partner Clare Linning and children Hannah, 22, and Darren, 14, face one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

Chris McGlone, from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in Scotland, said: “Andy’s whole life changed that day and we need to support him as much as we can.

“The family needs to find a new home as the property the family lives in at the moment is not suitable for the adaptations needed to be able to live his life.”

All of the funds raised for the good causes supported by the Firefighters 100 Lottery in January will be donated to Andy. The lottery, launched by the FBU late last year, gives supporters the opportunity to win cash prizes and raise money for worthy causes.

Andy, who is still being treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, said: “I want to thank everyone for their support – my family and my colleagues, and people from all over the country.

“All of that support combined has given me the motivation to keep going. The fire service is like a family. We are always there for each other.”

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “Andy served his community with dedication and bravery for over 25 years and now he needs our help. We take care of our own in the fire service.”