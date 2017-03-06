Firefighters extinguish Govan blaze that dominated skyline

A fire that left thousands of homes without power and a plume of smoke dominating the Glasgow skyline was finally extinguished this morning.

More than 50 firefighters were called out to deal with a blaze at Japanese Autoparts in Helen Street, Govan, after it erupted at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The fire could be viewed from up to 40 miles away

Smoke from the fire, near the Ibrox Stadium home of Rangers FC, could be seen as far away as Greenock and Tarbet.

The auto salvage yard’s proxmity to a local power substation meant the supply to around 3,000 homes in the south side of the city was switched off as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident and the last crew departed from the scene shortly after noon on Monday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The fire operations control at Johnstone received around 200 calls in total after the fire took hold of a building and soon spread to a pile of tyres and several vehicles on the presmises.

Hundreds of people watched the blaze.

Staff immediately mobilised an aerial rescue pump from Springburn and two fire appliances from Govan.

An additional six fire appliances alongside further specialist units including and a Forward Control Unit, four aerial appliances and a High Volume Pump were then drafted to the incident.

By 6am on Monday firefifighters and police were still on the scene in heavy numbers as the blaze was being damped down.

But the quick actions of the firefighters prevented it from spreading to a nearby electrical substation.

Power was restored to customers at around 9.50pm on Sunday after a site visit to the sub-station by Scottish Power engineers, who were accompanied by SFRS crews.

Deputy assistant chief officer, Peter Heath, said: “This was a significant and very serious fire that was rapidly growing and issuing noxious smoke.

“The affected building was essentially bounded on three sides by risk.

“At the rear there was a railway line, at one side there was a commercial unit with many business and, on the opposite side, an electrical substation supplying power to a significant part of Glasgow as well as a hospital.

“We worked very hard with the electrical company to ensure power was restored as quickly as possible, and it was - after just two hours.

“Had that substation been involved then the incident could have been significantly far worse.”

DACO Heath added: “I want to take this opportunity to recognise the professionalism and commitment displayed by our firefighters whose swift actions brought this incident to a safe conclusion.

“I also want to thank the local community for their patience and tremendous support throughout as well as our partners.”