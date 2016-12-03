Film company search for Lothians talent for new Ken Loach film

Could you be the next big Scottish film star?

A film company is on the look out for young men from the Lothians to star in the next film by acclaimed director Ken Loach which is due to start production next spring.

The film is looking for “sparky lads” who could pass themselves off as 16 years old by the time filming begins in February 2017.

They are specifically looking for men in Livingston, Falkirk, Linlithgow, Edinburgh and West Lothian who will be 16 years old by the time filming starts.

Previous Scottish stars of Loach’s films include Martin Compston, who appeared in Sweet Sixteen, and Paul Brannigan, the protagonist of The Angel’s Share.

Neither had acting experience before they starred in Loach’s much-lauded films, becoming their first foray in front of the camera.

Two rounds of casting are being held; today between 11 and 4pm at Bathgate Regal Theatre and Sunday at Summerhall in Edinburgh.

The casting call stresses no acting experience is necessary and the roles on offer are paid.

It adds: “If you can’t make it along to one of our two dates please email contact details, age, DOB, and some info about you, plus a recent photo to Caroline at beats@kahleencrawford.com.”