Fifer to live Hawaii Five-O dream after £650k lottery win

A Fife lorry driver said he turned “chalk white” when he found out he had scooped more than £600k in the lottery.

Jim Forbes plans to tick off several items from his bucket list when he eventually goes on his dream holiday to Hawaii.

Jim Forbes with his wife Pam and children Aaron and Chloe. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Camelot/PA Wire

The 50-year-old from Tayport, Fife, won a whopping £655,838 after he matched five numbers and a star in last Friday’s Euromillions draw.

The dad-of-two claimed his winnings at an ASDA superstore in Dundee last Saturday where he had bought the ticket at Tesco Extra.

Jim found out he won while he was in the middle of buying a couple of lines in the regular Lotto draw and was told to call Camelot because he had won big.

He said: “When I got outside the shop I phoned The National Lottery Line.

“I thought they would say I had won a couple of hundred or even a thousand pounds but then the call handler asked me if I was sitting down.

“When he told me the amount I was ecstatic, people in the car park must have wondered what was going on.

“I couldn’t believe it. I just kept thinking this doesn’t happen to people like me. I had to go back into the shop to check some details.

“I was chalk white and told the customers in the queue that I had just won £650,000. One man joked to the cashier that he wanted her to give him my numbers.”

Jim said that when he called his work to tell them he needed to take time off because of his big win, they did not initially believe him.

He waited for his wife Pam to arrive home from work before he told her the life-changing news because he did not want her to be in a state of shock.

He has no plans to quit his job but will instead switch to part-time employment so that he can live life to the fullest.

Jim added: “I didn’t want to tell Pam when she was at work and have her in a state of shock so I called my work to let them know I’d need Monday off because I had just won the lottery.

“My colleague’s first reaction was ‘Ach away Jim!’ I’m always joking around so he didn’t believe me straight away.

“It didn’t really sink in until I came downstairs on Monday morning. Instead of going to work I sat down on the sofa and said to Pam, ‘is it true? Have we won the lottery?’

“Then I burst into tears.

“I’ve worked long hours all my years, including spending 22 in the RAF. This win really will change my life in that I can get precious time to spend with my wife and children.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii. I used to watch Hawaii Five-0 and wish I was there, and also my years with the RAF sparked an interest in the historical aspect with the Arizona memorial.

“The dream is to walk down the stairs of a plane and be greeted at the bottom with a lei. I can make that come true now.”

The family have only ever rented their home until now and intend on buying a property and a campervan.

Jim also plans on spending Christmas in New York with his wife and taking his son Aaron, 19, back to his birthplace of Cyprus.

The HGV driver had shared a £1.3million pot with another person from the UK.

The winning numbers from the EuroMillions draw on Friday 22 September were 06, 11, 31, 39 and 42 and the Lucky Stars numbers were 01 and 03.