Fife lottery winner misses out on £1m fortune

A Fife lottery winner has missed out on their prize of £1m after they failed to cash in their lucky ticket.

The winner had until midnight last night (Wednesday) to collect their prize, which included a dream holiday to New Zealand, for the EuroMillons Mega Friday draw on June 24.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in the Fife council area, a spokesman for the National Lottery said, but failed to claim their winnings within the 180-day deadline.

The money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter. senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this amazing prize.

“To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”

The National Lottery raised around £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week with £36bn raised for projects since 1994.