Fife fish and chip shop chosen as Scotland’s best

A St Andrews fish and chop shop has been chosen as Scotland’s best as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards.

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips is one of 10 shortlisted for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, and will now compete in a final judging stage for this top accolade and aim to be crowned number one in the UK in January.

The business has undergone rigorous testing with their frying skills coming under the microscope as well as being assessed against a variety of judging criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes and marketing activity.

Judges also made unannounced visits to shop premises to sample the fish and chips and level of customer service on offer and undertake a full business audit.

Wendy Frame, owner of Cromars Classic Fish & Chips, said: “To represent Scotland in this award category is a truly amazing feeling and an incredible achievement for the shop – one to add to the list as we’ve had a record year.

“We’re a traditional seaside shop based in a vibrant foodie town, so flying the flag for Scottish produce is one of our main priorities as a business. After a great deal of hard work from our staff, and loyalty from our customers, we’re so pleased to receive recognition for all of our efforts – bring on the final.”

Cromars will now face a specialist judging panel where they’ll be quizzed on a range of industry related topics and be required to demonstrate how they successfully run a profitable business and plan for future development.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at organisers Seafish, said: “We Brits have had a love affair with fish and chips for well over a century, with the somewhat humble dish of white, flaky fish coated in crispy batter with a side of hot, fluffy chips now renowned as Britain’s national dish.

“For most of us, the love of fish and chips is much more than the food itself; it’s the nostalgic memories of seaside holidays with the family or Friday night suppers after a hard week that come to mind.

“With few being able to resist the mouth-watering combination, the awards ensure that high-quality standards are upheld so that future generations can enjoy our nation’s favourite takeaway. The skill and dedication of our 10 finalists this year is outstanding – they are a true representation of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world.”

The business will now look forward to an expenses paid study trip to Norway, courtesy of sponsors the Norwegian Seafood Council. Visiting the port city of Ålesund, finalists will witness the whole fishing process; from catch to processing and filleting, and have an opportunity to learn why Norway is one of the world’s most sustainable fishing nations.

The shortlist is put together from 10 judging regions in Britain.