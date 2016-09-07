Ferret rescued from river rock in Angus

THE Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a ferret was rescued when the animal became stranded on the River North Esk in Angus.

Animal rescue officers had to use a ladder and net to rescue the ferret after it became trapped on a rock in the middle of the river.

The SSPCA officers rescuing the ferret Picture: SSPCA

A member of the public contacted the SSPCA after spotting the trapped ferret, which is currently being cared for in the Petterden centre.

Animal Rescue Officer Coreen Hill said, “The ferret had been seen for three days prior to us being called out on the evening of Thursday 1 September.

“At that time the ferret had been sun bathing and the area had a slight rock formation where he had been sleeping and looked to be under no stress.

“Since they can swim I decided to check back in the morning and assess the situation. When I returned on the next day,, the area that the ferret had been on was in the middle of very fast flowing water.

“At that point I decided that, due to safety reasons, this would not be a rescue that could be carried out on my own, so I asked my fellow Animal Rescue Officer Ben Soutar to assist to see if we could rescue the ferret together.

“By the time I returned with Ben the ferret had woken up and was furiously trying to escape from the rock, but was unable to do so due to the fast flowing water.

“We placed a ladder over the rocks and my colleague stretched over to try and encourage the ferret to pop into the net. After much persuasion the ferret hopped into the net and was moved to safety.

“He was very happy to be rescued and taken to our centre in Petterden for much needed food and sleep.

“We will look after him until we can discover his original owner or find him a loving new home.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact their animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

