Fernando Ricksen MND movie to go ahead thanks to fans

A documentary film on ex-Rangers star Fernando Ricksen’s fight with motor neurone disease will be screened thanks to supporters helping raise cash for the project.

The former Ibrox favourite revealed on Dutch TV four years ago that he was suffering from the condition.

Ronald Top, a Dutch actor and writer, is producing the documentary - The Final Battle - on Ricksen’s life since being diagnosed with MND.

The one-hour movie will finally be broadcast after Rangers fans helped raise some of the £18,000 needed to fund the production costs.

Money came raking in after the Dutch production company released footage of Ricksen, 40, being fed by his 29-year-old wife Veronika.

The money will let documentary makers expand the scenes into a one-hour movie due to be screened in Ricksen’s native Holland and Scotland.

Ricksen’s biographer Vincent de Vries told The Sun: “Rangers fans have definitely helped. A lot were getting in touch offering £5, £10 and £20, which all adds up. We reached the total and it’s just editing being done now.

“It’s going to be shown on Dutch TV and we’re hoping to have a premiere at a cinema in Holland. And then the plan is to show it in Scotland.

“It might be on STV. There’s been talks. I think they’re interested but nothing is confirmed.”

Vincent added: “People will be emotional when they watch it.”

