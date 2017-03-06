Fears for woman ‘unaccounted for’ after Sutherland house fire

Police have confirmed a woman has not been traced after a large fire at her home in Sutherland.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 2am today in the Sangomore area of Durness.

The woman, who has not been officially named, has not been seen since.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It has been established that the woman who lived at the property is unaccounted for. Her next of kin are aware and efforts are ongoing to confirm whether she was in the building.

“No one else has been injured.”

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out. Enquiries are at a very early stage however initial enquiries would suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

“Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building, gaining access to the property will take some considerable time. Structural engineers will advise when it will be safe to enter the property.”