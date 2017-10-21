Fears for safety of woman who left without warning

Police are “extremely concerned” about a missing grandmother believed to have travelled to London a week ago.

Karen Brown, 47, left her home in Clydebank as her family slept in the early hours of last Saturday.

She was last seen by her husband Jock and daughter Chloe on Friday night when she returned from work at Asda in the West Dunbartonshire town.

She went to bed after a brief conversation but when Mr Brown woke on Saturday she was gone. He thought she had started work early but when he went to pick her up at 8pm he was told she had not turned up or phoned in.

She left her handbag, purse and phone. She had never gone missing before.

CCTV showed her boarding a bus from Glasgow to London at 8.20am last Saturday. There was a possible sighting of her in Hamleys toy store in London on Tuesday.

Inspector David Quinn said Police Scotland were working with officers in London and in Hampshire, where her husband lived while in the Navy, to help trace her.

“Police, along with her family and friends, are extremely concerned for her wellbeing,” said Quinn.

“An extensive investigation is ongoing. The response from the public has been fantastic and I would continue to ask people to spread the word and help us bring Karen home.

“I appeal to anyone who may have seen Karen, or who has information on her whereabouts, to come forward.

“I would also appeal to Karen directly to please make contact with someone to let them know she is OK. Her family and friends are desperately worried.”

Last week, her husband was joined by their daughters Jemma and Chloe and granddaughter Millie to appeal for information. He said Mrs Brown was a ‘’bit of a worrier’’ but could not explain her disappearance.

She is white, 5ft 6in, medium build, with collar-length brown hair and brown eyes.

On the bus CCTV she was wearing a pink fleece, light blue jeans and white trainers.