Fears for missing Scot ‘taken against his will’ in Vietnam

Friends of an Aberdeenshire man are growing increasingly concerned for his safety after he was reported missing while on holiday in Vietnam.

23-year-old Connor Leslie, who is from Newtonhill, hasn’t been seen since around 9pm BST last night after his friends saw him get into the car of a local man.

Mr Leslie’s friends, who were in Hanoi with him, say that he has been taken against his will after the group got out of the car of a taxi driver in the city.

Loved ones quickly shared an online appeal that was shared on Facebook and Instagram with a pixture that had been taken earlier that night.

Mr Leslie was last seen at Tay Ho 395 on Lac Long Quan.

His cousin Scott told the BBC: “He was in a taxi and his friends were getting out. Connor was the last to get out and the taxi driver just sped off before Connor could get out of the car.”

“They had an altercation with the taxi driver. I believe they had already given a large sum of money to him and then he asked for more.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that they were aware of the incident.