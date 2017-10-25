Fats Domino dies aged 89

Have your say

Fats Domino, the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music, has died at the age of 89.

He died on Tuesday, according to Mark Bone, chief investigator with Jefferson Parish coroner’s office in Louisiana.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley, standing at 5ft 5in and weighing more than 200lb, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover.

But he sold more than 110 million records, including 22 million singles with hits including Blueberry Hill, Ain’t That A Shame and other rock ‘n’ roll standards.