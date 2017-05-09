Fashion: Isabelle Fox

Isabelle Waring, founder and director of the womenswear brand, talks about her new collection

Launched in 2016, Isabelle Fox aims to update 1950s style for the 21st century woman, with light, easy-to-wear fabrics that form exquisitely cut and beautifully designed pieces of clothing. Made in London using traditional couture techniques, every piece is designed to work for a variety of occasions and satisfy the increasing demands on the wardrobe of the modern woman.

Where did the Isabelle Fox name come from?

It is a combination of my first name and my grandmother’s surname, who is the inspiration behind the brand.

Have you always been involved in design?

Not exactly. I studied French and philosophy at university, spending time in Paris and Geneva, then did a graduate law degree, later qualifying as a barrister. In terms of training, my grandmother and I have been dressmaking my entire life, and she has taught me so much about the design and construction of clothes. She is a couture-trained seamstress, so there is very little she does not know about women’s clothing. As a result, I have an in-depth understanding of what it takes to make a beautiful piece of clothing. It is not just about design, but fabric, colour, mood and texture.

What is your aim?

To continue to grow the brand in a way that reflects its core values: using ethical means to produce beautiful, affordable, quality clothing.

What’s different about your product?

The fit of every Isabelle Fox piece is perfected using my grandmother’s couture techniques. We have spent years thinking about the fit of clothes – what works and what doesn’t. If an item of clothing fits well then it elevates a nice outfit to something comfortable, beautiful and flattering, which has a positive effect on the wearer. I want my customers to feel empowered, not restricted, by what they are wearing.

When did you start the company?

We launched in October 2016. Isabelle Fox is, however, something that my grandmother and I had talked about setting up for a long time. Last year I thought, “It’s now or never,” and took the first step.

What challenges have you faced?

So many. Managing the production process can be very challenging, and I am meticulous when it comes to checking each and every garment. This adds stress, but I would not be happy doing it any other way.

What is the fun part of your business?

I love meeting so many different people, whether it’s fashion editors at Paris Fashion Week or pattern graders (the people who size the pattern used to cut out the fabric for the clothes) on Caledonian Road. For me, variety is so important to keep me interested and focused.

How has the brand evolved?

Quickly and in unexpected ways. We have had a huge amount of positive feedback from both customers and observers. The brand is starting to take on a life of its own and people really respect its core values. I get a lot of messages on social media from people who love that we are producing in the UK.

What have you learned?

To be patient. I am quite an impatient person, so this is still a learning curve for me.

What is your most popular piece?

From the new collection, the Sophia dress and Brigitte top; they are perfect for summer and so versatile. The Rita trouser has also been extremely popular in both collections.

Who are your customers?

Women of all ages, shapes and backgrounds enjoy the versatility and wearability of the pieces, but our core customer base is professional, intelligent women who care as much about how they look as they do about the origin of what they are buying.

Which items do you have at home from your range?

Every single one. If I won’t wear it, then it does not go up for sale.

What are your goals?

To continue to grow the business, the collections and the brand. In five years’ time, I hope to be able to take the brand to new markets and educate consumers about beautifully made clothing that does not involve unethical labour and does not cost the earth. We have a lot of customers buying from the US, so that seems to be a good place to start.

What is your style/design philosophy?

“Simple is better” and “you can’t hide a poor fit”.

Where are your products made?

Every piece is made in London. Quality and ethics are of the utmost importance to us, and our business model means that we can give our customers a beautiful, high-quality product for much less than they would normally pay. This is because we have cut out the middle man by choosing not to go the wholesale route, focusing instead on direct-to-consumer.

Who has influenced your style?

My mum, who is the best-dressed person I know. She has a real knack for style and colours, and I can trust her to give me her honest opinion.

Who are your style icons?

It sounds like a cliché, but Audrey Hepburn has always been a huge sartorial influence for me. Her style was so effortless and charming. She had this real contentment, which was more than just about what she was wearing. Kate Moss, Brigitte Bardot and Olivia Palermo also have amazing styles that I love.

Who are your favourite designers?

I love Dior and always have; the same goes for Emilia Wickstead, whose soft femininity is a real inspiration to me. I also love Jacquemus, the relatively new French designer, whose designs are original and modern, but still classic.

What is your inspiration?

I love to travel. I love exploring new places – even if they are not very far away – and draw on new colours and textures that can be found there. I also love observing how trends and styles change from place to place. It is extremely interesting to piece together the culture, history and geography of a place.

Any wardrobe malfunctions you’d care to tell us about?

So many that I could fill a book. My extreme vintage phase in my late teens was not my peak sartorial moment!

