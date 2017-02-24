Farmer banned from keeping cows for five years over neglect

A South Ayrshire man has been fined £5,000 and banned from owning bovine animals for five years following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

Detlef Meier, 63, of Maybole, South Ayrshire was sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering and the failure to ensure the welfare of animals at Ayr Sheriff Court.

Chief Inspector Karl Knowles of the Scottish SPCA said: “This was a shocking case of severe neglect.

“Meier had failed to provide suitable nutrition and drinking water, adequate shelter from adverse weather, and a dry clean resting area and protection from the deep muddy hazardous environment he knew his animals were enclosed within.

“Upon inspecting the property, over 20 young cattle were identified as severely underweight due to inappropriate feeding methods, whilst another young calf had to be physically removed from a muddy bog area where it had become trapped and died.

“We are delighted the court has handed this sentence down, and hope Meier seriously considers his suitability to own and care for bovines in the future.

“We are grateful for the help we received from the Animal Health and Welfare Officers from Ayr Trading Standards and APHA vets for their help in bringing this to a successful conclusion.”