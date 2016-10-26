Farage brands Clegg and Miliband ‘Quislings’ over Brexit row

Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband have been described as traitors by Nigel Farage for attempting to force an early parliamentary vote on the Government’s Brexit plan.

Mr Clegg and Mr Miliband are part of a cross-party campaign to get MPs a vote on Theresa May’s negotiating strategy before she triggers Article 50 of the EU treaties before the end of March to begin the formal Brexit process.

Several MPs who have joined the campaign want the UK to stay in the European single market, which Mr Farage described as “awful”.

The interim Ukip leader told the European Parliament: “Frankly the whole thing is a disgrace and it’s even worse that it is supported by quislings in the British Parliament, people like Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband, who are desperate to keep Britain inside this awful single market.

“Well I’m sorry but it simply isn’t going to happen.

“If you think by delaying Brexit, if you think by stopping Brexit, you are going to help your own businesses, your own industries, you’re wrong.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY