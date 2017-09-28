Far right group Scottish Dawn banned under UK terror laws

A Scottish far right group has been banned under a clampdown on extremist groups in the wake of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

The action against Scottish Dawn and NS131 is being taken under UK terror law.

Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in the lead up to the EU referendum. Picture: PA

Both groups are aliases of neo-Nazi organisation National Action which was classified as a terrorist organisation by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

It became the first domestic group to be outlawed under the legislation.

National Action members provoked controversy after they openly celebrated Ms Cox’s murder in June 2016 at the hands of Scottish-born far right extremist Thomas Mair.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: “National Action is a vile racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic group which glorifies violence and stirs up hatred while promoting their poisonous ideology, and I will not allow them to masquerade under different names.

“By extending the proscription of National Action, we are halting the spread of a poisonous ideology and stopping its membership from growing - protecting those who could be at risk of radicalisation.

“Our priority as Government will always be to maintain the safety and security of families and communities across the United Kingdom and we will continue to identify and ban any terrorist group which threatens this, whatever their ideology.”

When the order comes into effect, being a member of, or inviting support for, the organisations will be a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Under the Terrorism Act 2000, the Home Secretary can issue an order that an alternative name or alias is to be treated as another name for a banned organisation.

Decisions about proscribing or extending the proscription of a particular organisation are taken after extensive consideration and in light of a full assessment of available information, the Home Office said.

On its website, the group describes itself as “a patriotic society for the defence of our race and nation active across Scotland”.

Scottish Dawn first came to prominance when they demonstrated against the housing of refugees in Scotland in March.

The group has been under investigation since the demonstration in Alloa where its nembers waved yellow flags bearing a black symbol called the ‘life rune’ - which also appeared in Nazi propaganda.

The Head of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean, told ITN previously: “National Action is the first domestic extremist group to have been prescribed by the Home Sectreary and there is no place in Scotland for these types of extreme right-wing views.

“Where we identify instances of new groups or individuals who have broken away from National Action we will work with partners and our communities to target and disrupt those involved.”