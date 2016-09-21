Fan arrested over hanging of blow up dolls at Old Firm game

Police have appealed for mobile phone footage from this month’s Old Firm match as they arrested a man in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

Two blow up dolls wearing a Rangers scarf and orange sash were pictured hanging from nooses during the match at Celtic Park on Saturday, September 10.

Police Scotland said the 27-year-old had been arrested following a wide-ranging investigation into incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the match between Celtic and Rangers on 10 September.

The force also appealed for mobile phone footage of vandalism to the toilets at Celtic Park.

One arrest was made in the stadium on the day of the game, but images shared on social media showed Rangers fans damaging the stadium's toilets and some Celtic supporters displaying offensive banners and effigies.

Detective Inspector David Stewart said: “We are continuing to investigate incidents of vandalism, disorder and any other associated criminality which occurred during the game. Today specifically, we are requesting people with mobile phone footage of vandalism within the toilets of the away support section to contact us.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed or who captured this vandalism to contact police, as it may assist with our enquiry. I understand there were a number of images and video shared online of this and I would be keen for people to contact us directly with any information they may have.

“As part of the wider investigation, we have been viewing CCTV and obtaining footage from broadcasters in order to identify those responsible for disorder, vandalism and offensive or antisocial behaviour.

“We have a dedicated email address set up where people can contact police on the enquiry team, and that email address is CelticRangersDisorder@scotland.pnn.police.uk or contact the team at Shettleston Road police office on 0141 532 4846 or Police Scotland on 101.”