Famous Aberdonians to be honoured in new museum

A historic Scottish landmark could be brought back to life as a museum celebrating the lives of famous Aberdonians.

Aberdeen City Council has approved a £1.5 million refurbishment of the city’s Provost Skene’s House - a popular tourist attraction.

Skene's House is currently closed to the public. Picture: Wikimedia

The historic building will showcase the talents of some of the most famous names to come from the Granite City - from footballer Dennis Law and singer Annie Lennox to the likes of famous architect Archibald Simpson.

Leading politicians claim the refurb work will provide a major “culture boost” for the city.

Around £1 million of the money set aside by the local authority’s Finance, Policy and Resources Committee will go towards a new ‘interpretation centre’.

This will feature “family friendly” digital interactive and audio features alongside more traditional museum displays.

The remaining 500,000 pounds will go on essential building works.

Provost Skene’s House is the latest project to be named by the local authority as part of a city-wide 25 year ‘masterplan’ of regeneration works.

The building, which dates back to 1545 and is named after Lord Provost George Skene, is currently closed to the public to allow nearby building works to go ahead.

The under construction Marischal Square office complex, which overlooks the historic provost’s house, has been the subject of much controversy in recent months.

Developers Muse are building a hotel and retail complex at the Broad Street site, as well as office space.

Aberdeen City Council approved plans last year for the development to go ahead - next to one of the city’s most famous architectural gems.

The office development will overlook Marischal College - the second largest granite building in the world and headquarters of Aberdeen City Council.

But locals reacted angrily when unofficial 3D images of the proposed development were released - showing Marischal College obscured by the new build.

Residents also raised concerns about the impact on Provost Skene’s House which is located on adjoining land.

However, there was little protestors could do to stop the development as the backlash did not come until after plans were approved and the consultation period had ended.

The rival SNP group on Aberdeen City Council also welcomed the move to preserve the provost’s house and the legacy of famous Aberdonians.

Group spokesman Graham Dickson said: “Obviously this is a crown jewel of the city and we need to make sure we do this right.”