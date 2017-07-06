Family to complete bucket list of teen who died in car crash

The family of a teenager who died after a road accident are to complete a bucket list of her wishes after discovering them on her laptop computer.

Asten Jones, 18, of Dunoon, Argyll and Bute, died after her Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a crash with another car on the A815 in Kilmun on 21 May.

Part of a bucket list found on the computer of teenager Asten Jones. Picture: PA

She was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow suffering from multiple injuries, including to the brain.

Doctors took the decision to turn off her life-support machine after realising the severity of her injuries.

Mother Cathy Muir said: “Doctors told me that even if she had survived her physical injuries, there was no way she could recover from her brain injuries.”

Asten’s family were devastated by their loss and set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to fulfil her wishes, which included her desire to “do something for charity”.

Mrs Muir, who has five other children, is preparing for a tandem freefall parachute jump on 22 August, which was one of the items on her bucket list.

She said: “We discovered the bucket list on Asten’s computer when we were searching for photographs after her death.

“There’s 42 items she wanted to achieve during 2017. We’ve decided that that we are going to complete the bucket list on her behalf.

“She wanted to do something for charity, so I’m going to do the jump for charity, I also want to set up a small charity in Asten’s name.

“It will allow people to apply for funding for books, uniforms, equipment which will enable them to go to sixth form, college or university to get qualified for their chosen trade.”

Eight members of her family hope to work through Asten’s bucket list in her honour by 31 December.

The items on the list include: jump into a pool fully-clothed, invent my own cocktail, name a star, get a piercing, go on a road trip with no destination and write a letter to my future self.

Mrs Muir added: “We are going to work through the list. We are not all going to do everything, but we think we can do it by the end of the year.”

The fundraising page for Asten can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/asten-jones-bucket-list-no-27