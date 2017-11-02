Family stunned to see one-in-a-million rare white squirrel

An extremely rare white squirrel has amazed visitors at a Scottish guest house after it was spotted scurrying around the garden.

Pictures of the unique critter were captured by a guest at Craigatin House Courtyard in Pitlochry, Perthshire.

Owners Martin and Andrea Anderson couldn’t believe their eyes when an American guest pointed out the white creature running around the garden.

Martin said: “An American couple had asked if we got wild ferrets here. I was a bit confused, but they explained they had seen a white ferret on the ground.

“When I saw it I realised it was a white squirrel. I couldn’t believe it. We get a lot of red ones here which is rare enough, so to see a white one I was completely shocked.”

White squirrels are either albino or born with leucism, a mutated gene which turns them white but keeps their eyes black.

In a sea of five million squirrels across Britain, just a handful suffer from leucism.

This means that they do not suffer the sight problems associated with albino squirrels, which have pink eyes.

Experts say that white squirrels are more vulnerable to attack from predators as they have no natural camouflage.

There have been estimates there are only 50 across the country, though some claims have estimated there are even less.

Martin said the white ball of fluff spends most of his time foraging for food in their garden.