Family of missing Louise Tiffney told of human remains discovery

The family of a woman who disappeared almost 15 years ago have been told by police that human remains have been found.

The family of Louise Tiffney have been informed about the discovery of unidentified human remains in Gosford.

Louise Tiffney was last seen leaving her home in Dean Path in Edinburgh on May 27 2002.

Her son, Sean Flynn, then 21, was later cleared of her murder.

Human remains were found near the entrance of Gosford House, a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland are working to identify them and say the death is being treated as unexplained.

It is understood that Ms Tiffney’s family have been informed about the discovery.

The area has been cordoned off while police carry out investigations.

Detective Superintendent Pat Campbell said on Monday: ‘’We are in the very early stages of this investigation, to recover the remains, identify the deceased and inform their family, and establish the circumstances of the death.

“The recovery will be a painstaking process and officers and scientific experts will be in the area doing this work over the coming days.

“I would not wish to cause any unnecessary distress to families or anyone who is waiting for news of a missing loved one and my officers will be in contact with the next of kin of any person who becomes relevant to the investigation.

“The area where the remains have been found, including the A198, will remain cordoned off whilst we conduct our inquiries and I would like to thank the public for their patience during this time.”

Mr Flynn was tried for his mother’s murder at the High Court in Perth but the case was found not proven in March 2005.

Speaking in The Scottish Sun, the sister of Louise Tiffney said: “This is a bolt out the blue I really hope these remains are my sister.

“Our family has suffered a lot of loss over the years.”

June added: “I want my sister to be found but we will never get closure and give her a proper funeral.

“We had a memorial service to try and help us cope but it didn’t work.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare.

“Learning of these remains takes me back to the time when she first went missing.

““It was an area that was searched very thoroughly by police at the time. The entire estate was searched.”