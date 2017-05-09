Family of Kirsty Maxwell ‘still coming to terms with loss’

The family of a woman who died following a hen party in Spain have said they are still trying to come to terms with the loss of their “beautiful girl”.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston in West Lothian, died on April 29 in the popular tourist area of Benidorm after travelling to the seaside destination.

A statement issued by her husband Adam Maxwell on behalf of the family said: “Kirsty was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, cousin, auntie and friend to many.

“She will be truly missed by all who knew her and we are deeply shocked and saddened by her sudden passing.

“We want to thank everyone for the love and support shown to the family at this time. The response has been incredible and is a true testament to Kirsty’s character.”

Ms Maxwell’s death is still being investigated by the Spanish police and local authorities.

A British man was earlier arrested over her death, but was later released by the Spanish authorities.

The family statement asked for privacy and added: “After a very difficult period we now have Kirsty back home with family in Scotland.

“We are still trying to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.”

A fundraising page set up by a friend to bring Ms Maxwell’s body home raised more than three times the target amount, with pledges received for £31,965.