Family of Kirsty Maxwell return to Spain to seek answers

THE family of Kirsty Maxwell have returned to Spain to seek answers about her death.

The 27-year-old from Livingston died after falling from a tenth-floor window on April 29 while on a hen party with friends.

The family of Kirsty have returned to Spain in a bid to get answers, and are handing out leaflets in a bid to piece together the events that led to her death.

Kirsty’s husband Adam, told STV “It is very hard to come back here but we have to for Kirsty.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions and the only way to get these answered is to come back here.”

“For me personally, it is something I have had to come and do. I cannot rest until I know the answers.”