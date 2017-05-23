Family campaign to bring ‘critically-injured’ cyclist home

THE family of a cyclist fighting for his life after a horror crash in Spain have launched an urgent funding campaign to bring him home.

John Telfer, 57, broke his neck in two places after colliding with a fellow rider who had been unseated by a raised tree root during a ride on May 4, paralysing him from the neck down.

He remained in a coma for two weeks and is now suffering from pneumonia.

The retired lecturer, from East Calder, West Lothian, is now in a critical condition in La Ribera hospital near the town of Alzira where his family say he requires “24 hour care”.

Mr Telfer’s family said the standard of care he is receiving has been “excellent” but revealed they are desperate to bring him home due to a language barrier and difficulty visiting the hospital.

Friends have since set up a crowdfunding page to transfer Mr Telfer back to Scotland via a private air ambulance.

A statement on the page read: “Whilst delighted with the specialist care John has received at La Ribera, the whole family are keen to return him to Scotland to a specialist spinal unit to begin any form of future stabilisation and recovery, both mentally and physically with all close family there to support.”

“Unfortunately due to John’s injuries the only means of transferring him back home to Scotland is via a private air ambulance service requiring both a doctor and nurse present at all times with specialist equipment to ensure he can survive the journey and the cost of this is likely to be very high.

“We are raising the money for the air ambulance with a doctor on board (€19,000) and ongoing costs of medical items, such as a motorised wheelchair.”