False teeth of notorious clan chief Lord Lovat emerge

The false teeth of a notorious clan chief and Jacobite have emerged along with the fob watch he wore during his execution more than 270 years ago.

The remarkable personal items of Simon Fraser, 11th Lord Lovat, have come to light as efforts to locate his final resting place intensify.

The fob watch worn by 11th Lord Lovat - also known as The Fox - who was beheaded in 1747. PIC: Contributed.

This week, Professor Dame Sue Black, the leading forensic anthropologist of Dundee University, removed human remains from an unmarked coffin in the Fraser of Lovat crypt at the Wardlaw Mausoleum near Kirkhill, Inverness.

It is hoped to determine whether the remains are that of the 11th Lord Lovat, who was beheaded following Culloden for his traitorous support of the Jacobite cause.

Prof Black was shown his false teeth and the fob watch as her investigations got underway.

The items were retrieved from the Lovat Estates office at Beauly, where they have been kept for some time.

An inscription on the fob watch details how it was worn by Lord Lovat as he met his death at Tower Hill, aged 80.

It said: “Watch by Yver of Angouleme worn by Simon 11th Lord Lovat when beheaded on Tower Hill, 9th April 1747. It was inherited by his third son and last surviving descendant, The Honourable Archibald Fraser.”

An inscription with the two pairs of false teeth - one said to be his ‘good pair’ - also shows they were inherited by his family.

Prof Black is due to conclude next month if the remains at Wardlaw Mausoleum are that of Lord Lovat who was also known as The Fox given his double dealings with the British government.

The official story maintains he was buried at a chapel at the Tower of London, where a gold plaque marks his interment, but it has long been said his body was secretly returned to the Highlands by his supporters.