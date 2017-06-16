Facebook live: what will open banking do for me?

Open banking and new data protection regulations will be two of the topics discussed at the latest Facebook Live interview on fintech.

David Goodbrand, a Partner with Burness Paull, will examine a wide range of legal and business issues around the fintech sector in the fourth interview of the series on Monday at 12:30pm. He will look at the opportunities presented by open banking, as well as addressing consumers’ security concerns around access to personal financial data.

He will also talk about the new general data protection regulations, which come into force next year, and explain why they are so important to business, and discuss the wider implications for fintech.

Other topics up for discussion include regulatory changes and challenges, and the scale of the fintech opportunity for Scotland.

Tune in at 12.30pm on Monday. Watch the previous Facebook Live interviews in the series here - and look out for the panel discussion on Facebook next Thursday.