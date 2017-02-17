Facebook live: what is crowdlending?

There was a time when only banks could dispense loans but now, thanks to crowdlending, all of us can lend to people.

Crowdlending is surging in popularity amongst businesses and individuals who are attracted by the sometimes favourable rates offered by lenders for both investors and those requiring loans.

Crowdfunding platforms also offer people an alternative to traditional savings by allowing them to lend in small amounts to a number of different

borrowers.

Founder and CEO of Lending Crowd Stuart Lunn will discuss the growth of the sector with Scotsman digital editor Stephen Emerson at 9am on Monday morning on The Scotsman Facebook page.

The pair will address why companies struggle to get finance in Scotland, assess the risks involved in crowdlending, changes in regulation and how Scotland’s finance sector will change over the next decade.