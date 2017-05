The new editor of The Scotsman, Frank O’Donnell will be live on Facebook to take questions from readers this Friday.

Frank will be online from 12.30pm and you can submit your questions before by emailing online@scotsman.com or submit them during the live Q&A.

The Scotsman editor will discuss the paper’s neutral political stance, The Scotsman’s General Election manifesto and the editorial direction of the title alongside answering

readers’ questions.

