Facebook live: how can we realise Scotland’s Fintech Potential

Key players from Deloitte, Burness Paull, NCR and Scottish Financial Enterprise return for a special panel discussion to discuss ways for Scotland to unlock its potential as a global leader in fintech.

Host David Lee will be joined by Kent Mackenzie from Deloitte, Callum Sinclair from Burness Paull, Graeme Jones from Scottish Financial Enterprise, and Graham Hatton from SDI.

The discussion will focus very specifically on what actions need to be taken to take Scotland’s fintech community onto the next level.