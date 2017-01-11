Facebook live: future of the fintech industry in Scotland

It is one of Scotland’s fastest growing industries but what does the future hold?

CEO of Money Dashboard Steve Tigar joins Scotsman digital editor Stephen Emerson in a Facebook Live video to discuss why the industry is likely to grow in Scotland and what is driving its growth.

The companies making their mark in the industry will also be discussed and also what skills fintech companies look for in their workforce.

The Facebook Live video, in partnership with Scottish Development International, will take place on Thursday at 9.00am on The Scotsman’s Facebook page.