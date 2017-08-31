Facebook announces Real Madrid show for new streaming service ‘Watch’

Web giant Facebook has announced that it has partnered with Spanish champions Real Madrid to produce an immersive show that will debut on the social network’s streaming service “Watch.”

The show, “Hala Madrid” will see A-List actor Orlando Bloom narrate the comings and goings at the record European Cup winners, and was filmed in association with GoPro.

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and were early and enthusiastic adapters of social media, becoming teh most followed club in the World recently by topping 100million likes.

The opening double episode has already debuted on the platform for users in America, and is one of the flagship offerings from the new streaming service, which is seen as Facebook trying to muscle in on the market domination of Netflix and Youtube.

Watch is not yet available in the UK, but the embedded video service is tipped to be the next big thing for Facebook, which is looking for new revenue sources.

Among other shows planned by the company, are a video series of the popular “Humans of New York” photosets, and live coverage of Major LEague Baseball.