Exhumation in Highlands to solve clan chief burial mystery

The contents of a coffin will be exhumed next month in a bid to solve the 270-year-old mystery surrounding the final resting place of clan chief Simon “The Fox” Fraser.

Dame Professor Sue Black, of Dundee University, will lead the exhumation at Wardlaw Mausoleum at Kirkhill near Beauly - the burial place of Clan Fraser of Lovat - on October 5.

The Wardlaw Mausoleum at Kirkhill near Beauly, the burial place of the Frasers of Lovat. PIC: Contributed.

READ MORE: The beheading of a clan chief watched by thousands

Officially, the 11th Lord Lovat was buried at the Tower of London’s parish church following his public execution on April 9, 1747, with a brass plaque marking his interment at St Peter ad Vincula.

However, there is a long-held theory that his body was quickly moved by supporters and brought home to the Highlands.

Solving the mystery will lay to rest a long held question mark over the fate of the powerful Jacobite sympathiser known for his double dealings with the British government.

The coffin to be exhumed (centre) PIC: Contributed.

READ MORE: The secret spy room of Clan Fraser

Erik Lundberg, of the Wardlaw Mausoleum Trust, said there was a “calm nervousness” surrounding the exhumation.

He said: “I am also excited that this is actually coming to fruition - the final resting place of Lord Lovat has been a conundrum for a great number of years.

“There is always the slight risk that there is someone completely different in the casket.

Inside Warlaw Mausoleum. PIC: Contributed.

“But we know we have a coffin with the coffin plate for Lord Lovat as it appeared in a London newspaper following the execution.

“I am fairly relaxed it is him.”

Dame Black, who first visited the mausoleum last year, will remove what is believed to be bones from the lead casket with a full analysis to be carried out on site.

The findings will be presented later in the year at a public event in Inverness which is being organised by the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

It is hoped that a documentary will also be made around the exhumation.

Mr Lundberg said confirmation that the remains of Lord Lovat are indeed held at Wardlaw will further boost the profile of the mausoleum.

Fans of television series Outlander have already increased visitor numbers at the tiny Highland attraction given its links to Clan Fraser, which features heavily in the show.

Lord Lovat is portrayed as the grandfather of central character Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

Mr Lundberg said further exposure through Dame Black’s exhumation will support his campaign to raise the £100,000 required to keep the mausoleum maintained and open to the public.

Dame Black’s analysis will confirm age, gender and the physical characteristics of the deceased.

Several details are known about Lord Lovat such as his height and ailments. Any damage to the vertebrae that could be caused by beheading will also be looked for.

It is hoped that some DNA may also be secured to give a definitive result on its identity.

“Getting DNA would be the nail in the coffin,” Mr Lundberg said.

If the bones do not belong to Lord Lovat, then the investigation will look at why the coffin ended up at the mausoleum, he added.

Lord Lovat’s Jacobite sympathies were forged in the late 1600s in France but he was later to betray the cause after revealing the plan for the first uprising to Queen Anne’s government.

He later sent messages of support to both sides ahead of Culloden in 1746 but eventually mustered his followers to support Bonnie Prince Charlie after a promise of a Stuart dukedom in the event of a Jacobite victory.

Thousands turned out to watch the execution of Lord Lovat with a “roaring crowd” gathered for the spectacle at Tower Hill.

He was the last person to be beheaded in Britain and such was the crush to watch the execution that nine people died after a stand of spectators collapsed due to overcrowding.