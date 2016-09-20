Exercise levels remain static since Commonwealth Games

Fewer children are doing enough exercise since the Commonwealth Games while physical activity among adults has stagnated, a major national survey has found

More than 6,000 adults and children took part in the Scottish Household Survey, which offers a snapshot of the health of the population through issues such as smoking, diet and exercise.

It found that the number of adults doing at least 75 minutes of exercise per week has remained at 63 per cent since 2014, despite major attempts to get the population more active after the Glasgow 2014 Games.

The number of children meeting the recommendation fell by 3 per cent to 73 per cent on the previous year, including exercise at school.

Children were significantly more likely to do enough excercise if their mother was also active, as 78 per cent met the recommendations if their mother also did, compared to 68 per cent if she did not.

The survey also found that only one in 10 children ate five fruit or vegetables every day, compared to one in five adults.

Waist sizes also increased over that time as the proportion of men with a waist circumference greater than 102cm increased from 28 per cent in 2003 to 37 per cent in 2014/2015.

The proportion of women with a waist circumference greater than 88cm increased from 39 per cent to 52 per cent over the same period.

Anxiety levels have also risen from 9 per cent in 2012/13 to 12 per cent in 2014/15.

Concerns have been raised that public health has failed to improve, as the report itself said “overall, average levels of wellbeing for adults have changed little since 2008”.

Conservative sport spokesman Brian Whittle said: “Nothing like enough is changing – people aren’t eating more healthily, they’re not doing more exercise, and thousands are suffering as a result.

Improvements have been made among smokers as the number of children exposed to second-hand smoke has fallen by 6 per cent, while the overall number of smokers has fallen by a percentage point to 21 per cent.

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said: “It’s tremendous news that we’ve seen such a dramatic reduction in the number of children exposed to second-hand smoke in the home – meeting our target five years ahead of time.

“However I recognise we have much more work to do to improve Scotland’s public health. Many of these indicators are static, or not improving as quickly as we want.

“This government is committed to bringing forward new strategies for obesity, mental health, oral health and alcohol. We also remain committed to introducing minimum unit pricing to tackle the damage which high strength low cost alcohol causes in our communities.”