‘Exciting’ opportunities in pipeline for Cairn Energy

Oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy has lined up “exciting opportunities” around the world as it presses ahead with work off the coast of West Africa, its chief executive said today.

Simon Thomson said projects in Ireland, Norway and Mexico would provide the Edinburgh-based firm with additional drilling prospects in the near term as Cairn works on developing the “world-class” SNE field off Senegal.

The company received a further boost recently as first oil started flowing from the massive Kraken field, which lies about 80 miles east of Shetland and is estimated to contain about 140 million barrels.

Cairn has a 29.5 per cent stake in Kraken, where production is expected to peak at 50,000 barrels a day next year. Similar amounts are due to start flowing from the Catcher field – in which the firm has a 20 per cent interest – due to come on stream later this year.

Thomson said: “With a strong balance sheet and imminent cashflows, Cairn remains well funded to create and capture value for our shareholders.”

Cairn ended the first half of the year with $254 million (£197.3m) of cash, but it remains unable to access its remaining stake of about 5 per cent in former subsidiary Cairn India, valued at $824m, amid an ongoing tax dispute with the Indian authorities.

