Ex-Rangers boss Walter Smith sues financial expert

Ex-Rangers manager Walter Smith has begun court proceedings against a financial adviser in order to recoup money spent on an investment while he was in charge of Everton.

Smith is suing Neil Caisley, 69, over money put into a pension fund in the late 1990s.

The case was listed at the Court of Session in Edinburgh last week.

Smith is also said to be pursuing another gentleman over the investment, according to the Sunday Mail.

