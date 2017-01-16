Ex-Olympian David Wilkie quits local pool after being told off for swimming too fast

Olympic gold medallist David Wilkie has quit his local health club after he was told by a lifeguard to stop swimming so fast.

The 62-year-old, who won gold in the 200m breaststroke in the 1976 Games was accused of swimming too fast and not taking into account other pool users.

Wilkie, who went to school at Stewart’s Melville College regularly swam 60 lengths at a local club in Bracknell, however, he was told to slow down following complaints from another pool user.

Following a conversation with a senior member of staff, Wilkie resigned his £190-a-month membership at the club in Bracknell.

A Virgin Active spokesman said: “‘We take any complaints we receive from our members seriously. We spoke with Mr Wilkie in 2015 to resolve his complaint and we were sorry to see him leave our Club.”