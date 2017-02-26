Ex-Hibs striker Garry O’Connor to start football school

Former Hibs star Garry O’Connor is set to launch his own coaching academy.

The ex-Scotland striker is believed to have started his new venture days after pleading guilty in court to stealing clothes from Harvey Nichols.

Gary O'Connor's public profile on LinkedIn.

O’Connor, 33, updated his LinkedIn page to reveal that the Garry O’Connor Football School opened this month.

He describes himself as a “decorated footballer” on his public profile on the networking site.

He adds: “now looking for a coaching or mangers job in the game as I have a wealth of experience.”

Earlier this month O’Connor was fined £200 and ordered to pay £700 compensation to Harvey Nichols after admitting stealing clothing from the company’s premises in Edinburgh.

Speaking in court his defence solicitor, Colm Dempsey, told Justice of the Peace Hilary Cochran that his client was currently unemployed and was supported by his wife.

O’Connor, he added had three children aged 12, nine and five.

Mr Dempsey said the theft had been “unsophisticated” and O’Connor “bitterly regretted the incident”.

O’Connor scored 46 goals while at Hibs and won 16 caps for Scotland.

He was transferred to Lokomotiv Moscow for £1.6 million in 2006 and to Birmingham City for £2.7 million the following year.

Most recently he was player/manager at Lowland League side, Selkirk.

