Ex-Edinburgh headteacher charged with child sex offences

A FORMER headteacher of an Edinburgh high school has been charged with a string of child sex offences.

Neal McGowan, 53, was made the headteacher at Gracemount High School at the age of just 34 and stayed there from 1997 until 2002.

He has also taught at other Scottish schools as well as schools in England and China.

Police have confirmed that Mr McGowan, who lives in Leith and lectures on education at various universities and colleges in Scotland, had been charged with five offences since his initial arrest in March last year.

He is accused of causing or inciting sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17 and causing a child aged 13 to 17 to watch a sexual act.

He has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child and is due before Chelmsford Magistrates Court on May 24.

“Mr McGowan, a teacher at William De Ferrers School in South Woodham Ferrers, was arrested by Essex Police in March 2016.

“If any members of the public have any information relating to the above, please contact Dc Jeanine Atkins-Calver on 101.”

The former headteacher studied technological education at Moray House Institute of Education in Edinburgh, and was awarded the Henry G Paterson Medal in 1985.

He also has a Masters in Education from the University of Edinburgh and the Degree of Doctor of Education from the University of Stirling.