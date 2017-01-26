Everything you need to know about St Kilda Champagne cruises

THE St Kilda Champagne Cruises is celebrating 10 years of charter sailing the West Coast of Scotland.

During the decade they have had many guests from the UK, America, Australia, Canada, France and New Zealand who have enjoyed cruising aboard the beautiful, wooden ex-tall ship St Hilda.

The ex tall-ship St Hilda is one of the smallest of the world’s “Tall Ships” and has competed in several Tall Ship races.

She was built in Scotland in St Monans, Fife, in the family-owned Miller’s boatyard specifically for sail training with a crew of 20.

This is why nowadays she is such a spacious yacht for her six guests, skipper and chef.

Guests stay in two cabins - a roomy, double, en-suite aft cabin and a fore cabin where there are four, comfortable berths with toilet and shower rooms.

Throughout the last 10 years of chartering the St Hilda has been a very special holiday for many families, groups of friends, couples and single travellers.

On a number of occasions she has been privately chartered – notably by a famous Premier League football manager.

Throughout the last 10 years the skipper has safely guided the St Hilda through all the beautiful Scottish sea lochs and islands and the chef has served countless great meals of locally sourced food.

Skipper Michael Marshall said: “After another highly successful 2016 season, an important milestone for the ex-tall ship St Hilda is the year 2017, when we celebrate 10 successful years of charter sailing around the beautiful islands and coastline of the West Coast of Scotland.

“As part of our 10 year celebration in 2017 we are offering a complimentary bottle of champagne for those who travel on our exciting new cruises to the Hebrides and St Kilda.

“In 2017 we will, for the first time, set sail from Tobermory, the capital of Mull.

“Tobermory is a picturesque village whose brightly painted buildings line the water front and nestle against a backdrop of high, woodland hills that surround the bay - a bay that holds the wreck of a supposedly treasure filled Spanish galleon.

“From here St Hilda will cruise the Hebridean seas, anchoring in wild and remote sea lochs, travelling to and around high-cliffed islands with such romantic and famous names as Iona, Staffa, Canna, Skye, Barra, Mull and St Kilda.

“These Scottish seas and mountains abound with rare and spectacular wild life. There are golden and sea eagles, minke and occasional humpback and orca whales, myriads of sea birds as well as dolphins, porpoises and basking sharks.

“Ashore and along the coasts there are ospreys, corncrakes and otters.

“Each group of two or more guests will receive a bottle of champagne to toast St Hilda and celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

“You cannot but admire the breathtaking views form St Hilda’s open decks and you will truly enjoy great meals in St Hilda’s airy, well-lit saloon.”

“What a pleasure and unforgettable experience it will be to wake up to the gentle sound of the Scottish seas lapping against the hull. Do come and help us celebrate.”

