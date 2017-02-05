EU exports vital to Scotland’s cities according to report

NEW figures published by the think tank Centre for Cities have shown just how vital the EU single market is for Scotland’s four largest cities – with total exports to the EU from Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow totalling nearly £7 billion.

The report said 61% of Aberdeen’s exports go to the EU, showing the importance of the European market to Scotland – a market now under threat from the most reckless of Tory hard Brexits, which is set to have such a damaging impact on Scotland.

The Scottish Government’s compromise proposals outlined in Scotland’s Place in Europe would allow Scotland to remain a member of the single market should the Tories drag the rest of the UK out.

Commenting, SNP MSP Ash Denham, who sits on the Scottish Parliament’s Economy Committee, said:

“This report from the Centre for Cities shows how important the EU single market is for Scotland’s cities – and proves once again how reckless it would be for the Tories to drag us out of the world’s largest single market, which is around eight times the size of the UK market alone.

“Our four largest cities exported a total of almost £7 billion to the EU in 2014 – significantly more than exports to the US and China, which the Tories have identified as better markets than the EU. Most of our exports go to our close neighbours in Europe, yet the Tories want to replace this with a potentially damaging trade deal with Theresa May’s new best friend, President Trump.

“We’ve already seen the warnings of 80,000 lost jobs and £11.2 billion lost from our economy each year by 2030 if the Tories follow through in pursuing a hard Brexit – and now we can see the direct impact the loss of single market membership will have on our cities.

“For the Tories to drag us out of this against our will, with complete disregard for the Scottish Government’s extensive compromise proposals, is completely unacceptable and shows yet again that the toxic Tories will damage Scotland’s interests at every opportunity.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland