ESS completes major seabed project

Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has completed a seabed clearance project on what will be one of the world’s largest offshore windfarms.

The Aberdeenshire-headquartered firm cleared thousands of boulders at the site of Dong Energy’s Race Bank windfarm, located off the Norfolk and Lincolnshire coast.

Race Bank will consist of 91 turbines generating enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes. The £5 million contract follows the successful completion of a similar project by ESS on Dong's Westermost Rough offshore windfarm.

ESS commercial director, Keith McDermott, said the latest project award had reinforced the Banchory-based company’s strong working relationship with Dong.

He said: "With our SCAR Seabed System we have set the standard for technology which is reliable and robust in the delivery of fast and efficient seabed clearance projects. We were working in some very difficult environmental conditions and with a variety of soil conditions."

Dong Energy senior project manager, Luke Bridgman, added: "Ecosse has done an excellent job preparing the seabed for our arrays, export cable and foundation installation. Dong Energy remains committed to the UK supply chain and supporting innovative local companies such as Ecosse."

